Danish PM attacker gets jail term, will be deported

The Polish man was apprehended after the alleged assault on PM Frederiksen on June 7 in a Copenhagen square

By AFP

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen underwent a medical examination after the incident and was diagnosed with a contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury. — AFP File
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:58 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM

A Danish court on Wednesday handed a Polish man a four-month prison sentence and ordered him deported for punching the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in June.

The 39-year-old, who Danish authorities have ruled cannot be named in the media, was immediately apprehended after the alleged assault on June 7 in a Copenhagen square.


"We have found you guilty of having punched the prime minister with a closed fist on the right shoulder," judge Jacob Scherfig told the 39-year-old at the end of the trial Wednesday.

The man, who has lived in Denmark for five years, will be deported after serving his sentence. In addition, he will also be banned from re-entering the Scandinavian country for six years.


During the two-day trial, he denied responsibility, saying he remembered coming face-to-face with the prime minister, whom he recognised, but not putting his hand on her.

He said he believed the memory loss was the result of alcohol previously consumed starting to take effect, and the surprise of suddenly coming face-to-face with the prime minister.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the man told the court through his lawyer that he accepted the ruling.

Frederiksen, 46, underwent a medical examination after the incident and was diagnosed with a "contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury", her office said at the time.

The man was convicted of violence against a public servant.

He was also convicted of several counts of indecent exposure and fraud relating to other incidents.

Neither the prosecution nor defence called Frederiksen as a witness during the trial, as the prosecution argued they could present a strong enough case without her testimony.

Frederiksen became Denmark's youngest-ever head of government when she was elected in 2019, aged 41. She won re-election in 2022.

The attack was widely condemned by leading European politicians, including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who called it a "despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe".

It followed a spate of assaults on European politicians from across the political spectrum ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

On May 15, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting.

Several politicians in Germany had been attacked at work or on the campaign trail.


