Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator

According to British media, the former leader of the English Defence League, appears to be evading a court hearing in Britain while holidaying in Cyprus

By AFP

A person throws a beer keg at a police car in Bristol, southern England, during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held last week in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29. AFP
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:34 PM

Cyprus police said on Wednesday they were ready to assist their British counterparts in taking action against far-right leader Tommy Robinson, allegedly instigating anti-migrant violence from a sun lounger on the island.

"We are in contact with the British police, and if they need our assistance, we are ready to help," a Cyprus police spokesperson said as thousands of UK riot police stood ready to deal with more potential outbreaks of violence.


According to British media, the former leader of the English Defence League, appears to be evading a court hearing in Britain while holidaying in Cyprus.

He was filmed by AFPTV this week relaxing by a swimming pool at a five-star hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa.


Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is alleged to have orchestrated attacks targeting migrants in Britain through social media posts.

Cyprus police told AFP they believed Robinson was still on the island, and they have informed British authorities they are keeping an eye on him.

"He is still in Cyprus as far as we know," the spokesperson said.

Robinson retorted that he was no longer on the island in a post on X. "Lucky I'm not in Cyprus then ain't it," he wrote.

Britain's director of public prosecutions warned on Wednesday that social media influencers allegedly fuelling violent disorder would be extradited, but did not mention Robinson by name.

Stephen Parkinson told the BBC that offenders "must know that they are not safe and there is nowhere to hide".

He added: "We would certainly consider extradition if we are satisfied that an offence has been committed."

British interior minister Yvette Cooper said "there will be a reckoning" for perpetrators, adding that social media put a "rocket booster" under the violence which erupted more than a week ago after three children were murdered.

The government has said 6,000 specialist police are being readied to deal with England's worst disorder in over a decade, which has seen hundreds arrested and more than 100 charged.

The violence broke out after three girls, aged nine, seven and six, were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.


