Covid-19: UK reports first case of new variant

The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States

By Reuters

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM

Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:18 PM

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.

On Thursday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes Covid.

The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

