Children feel less family support, more school pressure: WHO Europe

Julia Klimkiewicz, 19, student and local council member, works on computer in Warsaw, Poland, on April 26, 2024. A WHO report says youths' peer support has declined, falling from 61 per cent to 58 per cent, and was most pronounced among girls, where it dropped from 67 per cent to 62 per cent. — Reuters

Youths in Europe, Canada and Central Asia feel less family support and more school pressure than before, the World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday, urging countries to improve teens' social environments.

The share of adolescents who report high levels of family support fell from 73 per cent in 2018 to 67 per cent in 2022, with the drop even more pronounced among girls, from 72 percent to 64 per cent, the WHO Europe said.

Youths also increasingly report school pressure, it added.

In 2022, almost two-thirds of 15-year-old girls, 63 per cent, said they felt pressured by schoolwork — up from 54 per cent in 2018 — compared to 43 per cent of boys, up from 40 per cent.

"Adolescents today are facing unprecedented challenges in their social environments, from declining support at home to increasing pressure at school, with potentially long-term consequences for their health and future life prospects," WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement.

Teens who report high levels of family support — more likely to be found in more affluent families — often have better mental health than those who report limited or non-existent support, the WHO said.

The report also found that youths' peer support had declined, falling from 61 per cent to 58 per cent, and was most pronounced among girls, where it dropped from 67 per cent to 62 per cent.

"Girls are often caught between competing expectations of academic excellence and traditional social roles, while boys may face pressure to appear strong and self-reliant, discouraging them from seeking necessary support," one of the authors of the report, Irene García-Moya, said in the statement.