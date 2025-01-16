Bulgaria parliament approves conservative-led govt to break stalemate

Bulgaria's new Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov of the GERB party gestures before his swearing in ceremony at the Bulgarian Parliament building in Sofia, on Thursday. AFP

Bulgaria's parliament on Thursday voted to approve a conservative-led coalition government, formed in a bid to end the EU nation's worst political turmoil since the end of communism.

The poor Balkan country has seen seven snap votes after massive anti-graft protests led three-time premier Boyko Borisov to resign in 2021.

Borisov's conservative GERB party topped the most recent election in October, and on Wednesday announced it had managed to agree with the Socialists and a right-wing party to form government, with the backing of a Turkish minority faction.

A total of 125 lawmakers voted in favour of the new government lineup, while 114 voted against.

GERB secured the agreement after Borisov, 65, gave up his initial insistence to take up the premiership for a fourth time and instead designated former parliament speaker Rossen Jeliazkov as premier.

Introducing his cabinet, Jeliazkov told parliament that the different parties reached the coalition agreement "in a difficult, dynamic and tense period... putting aside our ideological and political differences."

"The country has been in a political crisis for some time, a crisis of confidence," the 56-year-old lawyer added, vowing to overcome it.

Jeliazkov is a close Borisov ally, who has served in various posts, including transport minister, in past GERB-led governments.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with Jeliazkov "for a thriving Bulgaria in a strong and united Europe" and appreciated his "support to our brave neighbour Ukraine", which Russia invaded in 2022.

"My congratulations to Rosen Zhelyazkov on your election as prime minister of Bulgaria," she said, using the transliteration of the Bulgarian name.

GERB on Wednesday said the new government would continue the country's efforts to join the eurozone.

Sofia secured a much-awaited full accession into the visa-free travel Schengen zone from January 1, but still needs to ensure price stability to apply to join the eurozone from 2026.