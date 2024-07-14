Britain's new government plans over 35 bills for parliament opening

Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Britain's new government is preparing over 35 bills for the formal start of the parliamentary year on Wednesday and has put economic growth at the heart of its agenda, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.
Starmer, who ended 14 years of Conservative rule earlier this month with a sweeping election win for his Labour Party, said his government aimed to deliver stability, boost growth and create wealth across the country.
Legislation will include a bill to enforce tough new spending rules and strengthen the role of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility, meaning significant fiscal announcements will be properly scrutinised, the statement from his office said.
"Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste," said Starmer, who has returned to Britain after attending the NATO summit last week in his first major international meeting as the country's leader.
"We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully costed agenda is the downpayment on that change."
Within days of taking office as the country's first female finance minister after the election, Rachel Reeves set out plans to increase house building, unblock infrastructure projects and attract private investment.
Through a new National Wealth Fund, the government hopes to attract private capital into nascent and growing industries to support growth and meet net zero commitments.
The State Opening of Parliament is the only regular occasion when the three constituent parts of parliament – the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the elected House of Commons – meet. The pomp and ceremony tends to attract large crowds and a significant TV audience.
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister