Brancusi's Romanian outdoor sculptures added to Unesco World Heritage list

The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
Unesco added a series of outdoor sculptures by Romanian modernist master Constantin Brancusi to its list of world heritage sites on Saturday, celebrating their place as one of the most notable examples of 20th-century public art.
Brancusi created the open-air collection that includes the "Endless Column" and the "Gate of the Kiss" in the small south-western Romanian town of Targu Jiu in 1937-1938 as a tribute to fallen World War I soldiers.
The five sculptural installations aligned on a 1.5-km-long axis along Targu Jiu's central Avenue of Heroes are one of the few Brancusi works located in Romania.
"The granted recognition forces us to protect the monumental ensemble, to keep it intact for future generations and for humanity's cultural memory," Romanian Culture Minister Raluca Turcan said.
Brancusi was born in the small village of Hobita near the Carpathian Mountains but lived in Paris for most of his life.
He arrived in Paris in 1904 after an 18-month walk and eventually worked under Auguste Rodin. He left Rodin's studio in 1907 saying "nothing grows under big trees" and became one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.
He bequeathed his studio and some of his art to the French state after his death in 1957. He had wanted to leave his art to Romania but the then communist government declined the offer.
In 2023, the western Romanian city of Timisoara staged the first retrospective exhibit of Brancusi works to be held in his home country in more than 50 years. A separate comprehensive Brancusi exhibit ended this month at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
The Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres as of Saturday evening, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate
The astronauts are seen training and carrying an 'Olympic torch'
South Korea's sports ministry has asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue
Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Monir Anastas said the 'inscription is a message of hope to our people in Gaza, who are fleeing bombs with no shelter, no food or water'
Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi