Berlin doctor suspected of killing eight elderly patients

German investigators suspect a Berlin doctor of killing eight elderly patients under his care and setting fire to some of their homes to cover up his crimes, prosecutors said Thursday.

The unnamed suspect, 40, who worked in palliative care for a nursing service, was remanded in custody in August on suspicion of killing four women aged 72 to 94 and starting fires at their homes.

Prosecutors in Berlin have now linked the suspect to four more deaths of men and women aged between 61 and 83, they said.

Police in August said the man was being investigated on four counts of manslaughter, one count of arson and three counts of attempted arson.

The Berlin prosecutors said they were now treating the alleged killings as murder cases.

"The accused appears to have had no motive for killing the people other than the act of killing itself," they said, accusing him of a "lust for murder".

Police in August said the man was suspected of killing four female patients in the care of his nursing service in Berlin between June 11 and July 24.

In one case, an 87-year-old woman was resuscitated after emergency services arrived, but died later in hospital.