Belgium arrests seven over suspected terror plot

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Police in Belgium arrested seven people on Thursday on suspicion they were preparing a "terrorist attack", federal prosecutors said, adding that 14 raids were conducted nationwide.
A spokesman for the prosecutors' service said there was no evidence at this stage of any link to the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony takes place on Friday under unprecedented security.
There are "no details at this time as to the locations or targets but what was found leads us to believe an attack was being prepared," the spokesman, Arnaud d'Oultremont, told AFP.
The suspects arrested were to appear in court Thursday before the anti-terrorist judge who ordered the raids to determine whether they would remain in custody or not, the prosecution service said in a statement.
It said all of them "are suspected of participation in a terrorist group's activities, financing of terrorism and preparation of a terrorist attack".
Thursday's police raids across Belgium were carried out in Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Courtrai and Menin, under warrants issued by the Antwerp-based judge, the statement said
Prosecutors said they were releasing no other information at this point.
Belgium in 2016 was rocked by suicide bomb attacks at its airport and in its metro system that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds.
They came a year after attacks in Paris in which 130 people were killed.
The only surviving member of the jihadist cell that carried out the Paris attacks, Belgian-born French citizen Salah Abdeslam, was last year also convicted of involvement in the Brussels attacks.
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap