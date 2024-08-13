Austria plans tougher counter-terrorism moves after Taylor Swift plot

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer addresses a press conference in Vienna, Austria, last week. Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:57 PM

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday he would introduce steps to bolster Austria's counter-terrorism capacity after authorities last week foiled a suspected ISIS-inspired plot against a concert due to be held by Taylor Swift in Vienna.

In a post on X, Nehammer said he was presenting a package of measures to enable "decisive action against terrorist activities", linking to a media report setting out his plans to beef up domestic intelligence services.

The report referenced by Nehammer in Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung set out four points, including giving security services the ability to monitor communications sent on messaging apps - currently not permitted in the country.

Nehammer, a conservative seeking re-election next month, said after the alleged plot was uncovered that Austria needed to give intelligence agencies more powers to decrypt messages.

Opinion polls show the main threat to Nehammer's Austrian People's Party (OVP) is the far-right Freedom Party, which is leading the race to win the September 29 parliamentary election.

Nehammer said he would set out his plans at a meeting of the national security council later on Tuesday. The Kronen Zeitung said his package included proposals for tightening rules around the right to assembly for groups deemed hostile to democracy. They also encompassed measures aimed at deradicalising extremists and provisions to facilitate mandatory pre-trial detention of youth suspects for serious crimes. Nehammer's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Austria has tight privacy laws on personal data, and efforts by the OVP to make monitoring of communications easier have been bogged down in disputes with its Green coalition partners.