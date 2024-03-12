Andrew Tate to face UK extradition after Romania case

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 7:42 PM

A Bucharest court on Tuesday granted a request to extradite controversial influencer Andrew Tate to the UK over sex offence charges, but only after the conclusion of legal proceedings in Romanian in a separate case.

The Bucharest appeals court ruling "orders the execution of the warrant of arrest issued on 19 January 2024" by the Westminster Magistrates' Court, but postpones extradition "until the final resolution of the case" in Romania, which could take years.

