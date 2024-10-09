Activists target Picasso work in protest against arms for Israel

A handout picture from the Youth Demand campaign group shows an activist pasting a photo of a Gazan mother and child over Picasso's artwork "Motherhood" at the National Gallery in central London on October 9, 2024. — AFP

Activists on Wednesday briefly pasted a photo of a bloodied mother and child in Gaza over a Picasso painting at a London gallery, calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

The National Gallery said two people had been arrested by police after an incident involving Picasso's 1901 work "Motherhood" and that no damage had been carried out.

The Youth Demand group said two protesters stuck a photograph of the mother and child on the protective glass cover over Picasso's work.

A social media video posted by the group showed a security guard taking down the photo. One protester shouted "Free, free Palestine" as he was frogmarched out of the room and detained.

As he was on the floor, the protester said the UK government was "complicit in genocide" in Gaza, and that there was widespread support for stopping weapons sales.

Youth Demand has previously protested at the Cenotaph war memorial in London and planned to disrupt King Charles III's coronation last year.