Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris

It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital's Louvre museum, after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 2:19 PM

Two protesters on Sunday hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food", an AFP journalist said.

It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital's Louvre museum, after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022, but its thick glass casing ensured it came to no harm.

