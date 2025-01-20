Europe could be 'crushed' if it does nothing against Trump, says French PM

France's Prime Minister and Mayor of Pau Francois Bayrou addresses his New Year's wishes to the municipality during a ceremony in Pau, south-western France, on January 20, 2025. — AFP

France and Europe risk being dominated, crushed and marginalised if they do nothing to counter the policies of Donald Trump, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Monday before the new US president's inauguration.

"The United States, with the inauguration of the president, has decided on a politics that is incredibly dominating," Bayrou said in the southwestern city of Pau where he is mayor, pointing to the incoming administration's policies on the dollar, industry and investment.

"If we do nothing then our fate will be simple. We will be dominated, we will be crushed, we will be marginalised. It is up to us, French and Europeans, as it is impossible without Europe," he added.

Trump's inauguration "puts us face-to-face with our responsibility", he added, also evoking "the power of China".