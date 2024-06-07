E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: India, Pakistan expected to announce first day of festival today

Seeing the crescent is possible from all countries of the Islamic world, with the moon from the Arab regions appearing relatively large after sunset on Friday, June 7

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File
Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:55 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:58 PM

While some parts of the world have already spotted the crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the highly anticipated Eid Al Adha, Pakistan, India, and seven other countries are still on the look out for it.

According to the Astronomy Center, today marks the twenty-ninth day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah in the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Morocco, and Ghana.


When the sun sets in each country today, their own sighting committees are expecting to spot the crescent moon, and this will determine whether Eid al-Adha will be on Monday, June 17, or Tuesday, June 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


First day of Eid al-Adha

All nine countries mentioned above are expected to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha on Monday, June 17.

Seeing the crescent today is possible from all countries of the Islamic world, with the crescent from the Arab regions appearing relatively large after sunset on Friday, June 7.

In a map provided by the Astronomy Center, it shows how far the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah can be seen.

Photo: Astronomy Center
It is possible to see the crescent moon with the naked eye from areas in green.

For areas in pink, using a telescope will provide a better chance of seeing the crescent moon. An experienced observer may even see the it without a telescope if the atmosphere is completely clear.

Seeing the crescent moon is possible only when using a telescope from areas in blue.

It is not possible to see the crescent with the naked eye or with a telescope from non-coloured areas despite the moon setting after sunset and the conjunction occurring before sunset, due to its distance and lack of illumination of the moon.

Seeing the crescent is impossible from areas in red because the moon sets before sunset.

