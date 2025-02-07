Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Tonga Islands

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit Tonga Islands on Friday, UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

NCM said that the earthquake was recorded at 2.27pm UAE Time.

Meanwhile, Greece has declared a state of emergency on Santorini after a series of earthquakes shook the popular tourist island this week and prompted more than 10,000 residents and workers to evacuate.

Since Sunday, hundreds of near-constant tremors have been recorded in the sea between Santorini and the island of Amorgos, the strongest measuring a magnitude of 5.2 on Wednesday night.