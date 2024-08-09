E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes New Zealand

It occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology said

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck New Zealand, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 4.22pm UAE time, it said.


Earlier on Friday, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.


