Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes off Panama coast

There were no reports of major damage or casualties and no tsunami warnings were issued
An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Panama on the Pacific Ocean on Saturday.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred at a depth of 10km (6 miles) and was felt in cities near the epicentre.
