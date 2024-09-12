E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shakes Malibu in southern California

Residents in the Malibu area told local television they felt heavy shaking for 20 to 30 seconds

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook the southern California city of Malibu and other parts of the Los Angeles region, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) north of Malibu and was at a shallow depth of about 11.3 kilometres (7.0 miles), the USGS said, and was followed by a series of tremors measuring between 2.7 and 3.4 magnitude.


The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had completed its earthquake mode and found no significant infrastructure damage or injuries.

Residents in the Malibu area told local television they felt heavy shaking for 20 to 30 seconds, while people living down the coast and in downtown Los Angeles said they also felt shaking and rolling.

ALSO READ:


More news from World