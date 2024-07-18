Disneyland workers protest, threaten to strike over salary, treatment

Workers gather with signs as the Teamsters union and Disney cast members demand fair wages at a rally outside Disneyland. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:32 AM

More than 200 Disneyland Resort employees protested outside the world-famous California theme parks Wednesday, calling for better wages and denouncing alleged anti-union practices by the company ahead of a looming strike vote.

Featuring workers in costumes from the parks' "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" themed rides, among others, the rally was organised by unions representing some 14,000 Disneyland employees, from rollercoaster operators to candy makers.

Slogans among the signs being carried included "Mickey would want fair pay" and "Disney, don't be the villain" at the march in Anaheim, near Los Angeles.

"We deserve fair wages," said 44-year-old Disneyland employee Ginny Cristales.

"A strike is our last resort, that we're not wanting to do. But if Disney doesn't comply and give us what we need, then we're all ready."

Disney has been in negotiations since April with the four California unions representing its park employees.

Disney employees hold up signs as they rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

The talks have so far yielded nothing, and unions accuse the so-called "Happiest Place in the World" of intimidating employees.

Disney is claimed to have reprimanded and issued warnings to more than 500 employees for wearing a union pin featuring an image of Mickey Mouse's glove clenched in the shape of a fist.

"Last week, I saw a manager telling one of the cast members to remove her badge. He told her that it will be on her record card," said Cristales.

"She was stressed and she got scared."

Photo: AFP

The allegations have prompted an investigation by the National Labour Relations Board.

Disney has said the union buttons violate its "Disney Look" dress code.

Employees will vote on whether to authorize a strike this Friday. If the action is approved, unions will then decide on its terms and duration.

Contract talks with Disney are set for next Monday and Tuesday.

In the wake of last year's devastating strikes by Hollywood actors and writers, another large-scale walkout at Disney would be historic.

Employees at the Disneyland resort -- composed of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks -- have not gone on strike since 1984, according to the LA Times.

But Cristales, a mother of four, said her $2,800 monthly wage does not even cover her family's rent.