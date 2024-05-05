E-Paper

At least 66 dead, over 100 missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam

By WAM

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 7:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 8:02 PM

The death toll from heavy rains that have inundated Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 66, local authorities said on Sunday.

The number of people still missing rose to 101 and more than 80,000 have been displaced, according to the state civil defence authority. It was investigating whether another six deaths were related to the storms, the authority added.


According to Reuters, storms in the past few days have affected about two thirds of the nearly 500 towns and cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.


Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several areas. The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant.

