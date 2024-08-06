Czech soldier gets 7 years for looting in Ukraine

The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'
A Prague court on Tuesday ordered a seven-year prison sentence for a Czech volunteer found guilty of looting as a member of the Ukrainian army battling Russia's attack, the court said.
The soldier, identified by Czech media as 27-year-old Filip Siman, went to Ukraine in March 2022 and underwent training before joining the Ukrainian army.
Posted in the ravaged cities of Irpin and Bucha, he stole from civilians and dead soldiers, Czech media said.
"The indicted man was found guilty of the crime of looting in an area of military operations... for which he has received a seven-year prison term," Prague city court spokesman Adam Wenig told AFP.
Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, said Czech radio.
He was detained by the Ukrainian army in April 2022 and sent home after posting the videos on social networks.
Czech police charged him with looting and unauthorised service in a foreign army. He was acquitted on the unauthorised service charge despite not having the required consent to join the Ukrainian army from the Czech president.
The embassy also cautioned citizens to make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government
According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding