'Cool' Macron uses his deepfake videos to promote AI summit

French President Emmanuel Macron will host the AI Action Summit in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. — AFP file

French President Emmanuel Macron has posted artificial intelligence-generated fake videos that he features in as he promoted a technology summit that opens in Paris on Monday.

In one scene, Macron dances to a 1980s hit song Voyage Voyage by French singer Desireless.

In another, he is inserted in a spy comedy film about the exploits of a French secret agent played by Jean Dujardin.

In a third, he sings a rap song and shows off his moves, channelling French performer Nekfeu.

"Nicely done," the real Macron, who sported a suit and tie, said in the video.

"It's pretty well done, it made me laugh," Macron added, referring to the videos created over the years and featured in his Instagram post.

"More seriously, with artificial intelligence, we can do some very big things: change healthcare, energy, life in our society", the 47-year-old president said.

"France and Europe must be at the heart of this revolution to seize every opportunity and also to promote our principles," he added.

On Monday and Tuesday, Macron will host the AI Action Summit in Paris, gathering heads of state and government. India will co-chair the event. The clip ends with one of the most famous parodies in which Macron is depicted as US television action hero MacGyver, known for his looks and resourcefulness. "There, that's definitely me," quipped Macron. By Sunday afternoon, the post has racked up more than 73,000 likes on Instagram. Some people said they thought that Macron's Instagram account had been hacked.

"A cool president," said one comment.