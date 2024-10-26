Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts' illegal ticket sales: Raids in 5 cities in India

Indian agencies have uncovered a network that sold fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones for both concerts
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh's Dilluminati concerts.
During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said.
This move comes after multiple FIRs were registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales.
The concerts — Diljeet Dosanjh's "Dilluminati" and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" — generated immense excitement, leading official ticketing partners, Bookmyshow and Zomato Live, to report that tickets sold out in just minutes on their platforms.
However, this demand led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, with fans discovering that they were sold fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones.
Multiple FIRs have been filed in various states across the country including an FIR filed by Bookmyshow against several suspects believed to be exploiting concert-goers. The FIR alleges that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts.
ED has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Searches and investigations conducted by ED have revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.
