Clearview AI fined €30.5 million by Dutch agency for facial recognition database

The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza
US facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) for building what Dutch data protection watchdog DPA said on Tuesday was an illegal database.
DPA also issued an additional order, imposing a penalty of up to 5 million euros on Clearview for non-compliance.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact the company for comment but in its statement the DPA said that Clearview had not objected to its decision and would therefore be unable to appeal against the fine.
"Facial recognition is a highly intrusive technology, that you cannot simply unleash on anyone in the world," DPA chairman Aleid Wolfsen said in a statement, which warned that using the Clearview's services is also illegal under Dutch regulations.
Ride-hailing platform Uber was fined by DPA last week for sending the personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States, in violation of EU rules.
Uber called the fine unjustified and said it was appealing.
France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament
Hasina's iron-fisted tenure came to an end last month as protesters marched on her palace in Dhaka after 15 years characterised by rights abuses and opposition crackdowns
Relatives that usually provide the bulk of meals in underfunded public facilities such as the Kavumu hospital were banned from visiting the mpox ward to avoid contamination
The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports
The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian
The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano
Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)