China shuts cattle farm after anthrax outbreak, five human infections

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
China's eastern Shandong province reported five people were infected with anthrax and a beef cattle farm was shut after an outbreak was discovered in the agricultural province.
All of the livestock on the farm were culled, the disease control and prevention centre of Yanggu county in Shandong said in a statement on WeChat.
Five farm workers with direct contact with the infected animals were diagnosed with cutaneous anthrax and are undergoing treatment in isolation, it said.
"Cutaneous anthrax is a zoonotic infectious disease that is preventable, controllable and treatable, and transmission between humans is rare," the centre wrote.
Anthrax is a bacteria found naturally in soil and commonly affects animals that come in contract with spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water.
It mostly infects susceptible herbivores, such as cattle, mules, sheep, horses, and donkeys.
Anthrax is not contagious and humans can only get infected by ingesting the bacteria.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities
More than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, reveals report
The embassy asked citizens to leave in 'compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon'
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'