UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Car-sized asteroid comes extremely close to Earth today

Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: NASA Orbit Viewer
Photo: NASA Orbit Viewer

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 3:49 PM

An asteroid the size of a car recently made a close pass by Earth. The space rock, called Asteroid 2024 GJ2, was only discovered on April 9, few days before its near-Earth encounter on April 12.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the asteroid is around 3 metres in size and was discovered on Tuesday by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii, USA.

Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at a 19.3-thousand-km distance — that's just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon.


According to the ESA, the asteroid measures between 2.5m and 5m.

ALSO READ:


More news from World