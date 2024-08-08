British Airways to halt flights to Beijing from October 26

Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
British Airways is halting flights to Beijing from October 26 until November 2025, it said on Thursday without elaborating on the reason.
The carrier, owned by IAG, said it would continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong.
European and British carriers are unable to fly over Russian airspace, which means flying to Asia takes a few hours longer than it used to. That makes it more expensive and less appealing to customers.
Groups such as Lufthansa have said competition from Chinese carriers, which are allowed to fly over Russian airspace, has cut into their earnings, with Lufthansa's yields falling on routes on which it competes with the carriers.
About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran
Its crew are veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore
A ceasefire or at least a few days of calm is essential to protect Gaza's children, said the UN agency's chief
It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
Over 100 far-right demonstrations are planned in several cities on Wednesday
Blinding ends girl's hopes of becoming doctor or teacher; younger sister loses sight in one eye, brother suffers head wound