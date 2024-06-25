Britain's Princess Anne recovering well in hospital, husband says

The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea
Britain's Princess Anne is recovering well in hospital, her husband said on Tuesday, after King Charles' younger sister suffered a head injury thought to have been caused by a horse.
Anne, 73, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, suffered minor injuries and a concussion during the incident on Sunday at Gatcombe Park estate in west England where her home is located, and was taken to hospital in nearby Bristol.
"She is recovering well, thank you," her husband Tim Laurence told a well-wisher during a visit to see the princess at the hospital.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.
"We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."
Buckingham Palace said Anne had been kept in hospital as a precautionary measure, but was expected to make a full recovery.
A royal source said the injuries she had sustained were consistent with impact from a horse's head or legs.
The princess is expected to return home this week, but her upcoming engagements have been postponed and Anne will not fly to Canada as planned at the end of the week, the source said.
It also means she will be absent from the state banquet which is being held on Tuesday at the palace in honour of the visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife.
ALSO READ:
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea
Fatalities have also been confirmed by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region
Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
The country has allocated 70% of $100 million pledge to UN, humanitarian agencies in Sudan
Under the proposal, the prime minister would be elected for five years and the coalition supporting the winning candidate will be given at least 55% of seats
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, due to make her electoral debut from one of two seats that Rahul won recently but needs to vacate
The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
Hezbollah escalated attacks last week after its leading commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Jouaiyya on Tuesday