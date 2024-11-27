Britain to cap online slot bets to tackle gambling harm

A man gambles on a fixed odds betting terminal inside a Bookmakers in Manchester, Britain, October 31, 2017.— Reuters file

Britain said on Wednesday it would cap the amount gamblers could stake on online slot games at 5 pounds ($6.30) per spin for those aged over 25 to help tackle gambling-related harm.

The Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) said a lower cap of 2 pounds per spin would apply for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Gambling minister Fiona Twycross said online slots were associated with large losses, long sessions, and binge play.

"Gambling harm can ruin people's finances, relationships, and ultimately lives," Twycross said. "We are absolutely committed to implementing strengthened measures for those at risk." The government also said it would bring forward a statutory levy on gambling operators to generate 100 million pounds. The level of the charge will vary depending on the sector and nature of the gambling activity. Funding from the levy will go towards funding support and treatment for those affected by gambling, as well as national public health campaigns and research, DCMS said.

Henrietta Bowden-Jones, national clinical adviser on gambling harms at England's national health service, said 2.5 per cent of the population were gambling in a severe and harmful way, but many more were affected.