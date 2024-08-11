Brazil plane crash: All 62 bodies recovered after disaster

Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Brazilian emergency crews on Saturday recovered the remains of the 62 victims aboard an airliner that plunged to the ground in the town of Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo the day before, killing all on board, according to Reuters.
The bodies of most of the victims - 34 males and 28 females - had already been moved to Sao Paulo's police morgue for identification. The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were identified earlier in the day, said Dario Pacheco, mayor of Vinhedo.
On Friday, regional carrier Voepass, which operated the aircraft, said the plane was carrying 57 passengers and four crew, but on Saturday the firm confirmed another unaccounted-for passenger had been on the flight, putting the number of casualties at 62.
The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo, website G1 said, citing Voepass.
Following the disaster, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of mourning.
Meanwhile, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Brazil and to the families of the victims over their great loss.
