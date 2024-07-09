E-Paper

Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support

The country recognises a Palestinian state and allowed an embassy to be built in the Brazilian capital in 2010

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters File
Photo: Reuters File

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:24 AM

Brazil has put into effect a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority that has been waiting for ratification for more than decade, in a show of support for the Palestinian people.

"The agreement is a concrete contribution to an economically viable Palestinian state, which can live peacefully and harmoniously with its neighbours," Brazil's foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.


It said Brazil, which recognises a Palestinian state and allowed a Palestinian embassy to be built in the Brazilian capital in 2010, ratified the agreement on Friday between the Mercosur trade bloc of South America and the Palestinian Authority that had been signed in 2011.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It was not clear whether other Mercosur members would follow suit. Argentina's right-wing government of President Javier Milei is not expected to do so.

The foreign ministries of Uruguay and Paraguay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil's decision "courageous, supportive and timely."

It is "the effective way to support peace in Palestine," he said in a message to Reuters, adding that he hopes Palestine trade with Mercosur, currently only $32 million a year, will grow.

