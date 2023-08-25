Bodies, flight recorders found after Wagner crash

A truck carries a part of a private jet crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia. — AP

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 9:54 PM

Russian investigators said on Friday they had recovered flight recorders and 10 bodies from the scene of a plane crash thought to have killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin two days ago.

An investigation is underway into what caused Wednesday's crash, which came exactly two months after Wagner's short-lived rebellion against Moscow's military leadership.

"In the course of initial investigative work, the bodies of 10 victims were found at the site of the plane crash," Russia's Investigative Committee said on social media.

"Molecular genetic analyses are being carried out to establish their identities," it said, adding that "flight recorders" were also recovered from the scene.

Since the crash, which also claimed the lives of some of Prigozhin's close entourage, many Western countries and Kremlin critics have speculated the Wagner chief could have been assassinated.

ALSO READ:

The Kremlin has rejected suggestions it was involved, calling the incident "tragic" and dismissing rumours of possible foul play as an "absolute lie".

Russian officials said they had opened a probe into violations of air traffic rules, but have otherwise been silent about what may have caused the incident.