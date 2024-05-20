Biden slams 'outrageous' ICC arrest bid for Israeli leaders

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 9:09 PM

US President Joe Biden on Monday denounced an "outrageous" application by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders on suspicion of war crimes.

"The ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas," Biden said in a statement.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder."