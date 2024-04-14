Biden says US helped Israel shoot down Iranian drone attacks

Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
President Joe Biden said US forces helped Israel shoot down nearly all the drones and missiles fired by Iran on Saturday, but appeared to guide the key US ally away from retaliating against Tehran by saying Israel had now shown its strength.
The US president said he had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm Washington's "ironclad" support for Israel, after recent tense relations over Israel's war in Gaza.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He said he had ordered US military aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the Middle East in recent days, as the likely threat following a presumed Israeli strike on Iranians in Damascus became clear.
Biden added that he would convene "fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack."
His comments hinted at the US balancing act between supporting its ally and wanting to deescalate tensions, amid fears of Washington being dragged into another Middle East war.
Those fears have mounted ever since a presumed Israeli strike on April 1 levelled an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, killing seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guards including two generals.
After launching the drone strikes, Tehran warned the United States on Sunday to "stay away" from its conflict with Israel.
US media reported that Biden was looking to de-escalate.
Biden's handling of the Middle East conflict will also be under scrutiny in a US presidential election year.
ALSO READ:
Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
Astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon
They were reported missing last Saturday by a woman who told the US Coast Guard her three uncles never returned from Pikelot Atoll
Palestinians have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood
The post-1945 world order – written into international law, ratified by the United Nations, and kept in place by the balance of nuclear terror among major powers – is hanging by a thread
In the case of the Israeli bombing of Gaza, where innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire, the impact on mental health can be devastating
The turbine exploded on the eighth floor below water and injured five people; the cause remained unknown
The bus had departed Rio de Janeiro and was heading to the tourist coastal city of Porto Seguro