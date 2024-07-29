E-Paper

Beirut airport cancels flights amid fears of Israeli attack

Israel's security cabinet on Sunday authorised the government to respond to the strike on occupied Golan Heights

By Reuters

Photo: Screengrab from Reuters
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 8:03 AM

Some flights at Beirut airport have been cancelled or delayed, with Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) saying disruptions to its schedule were related to insurance risks, as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.

A rocket strike that killed 12 teenagers and children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday has added to concerns that Israel and Hezbollah could engage in a full-scale war.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Israel's security cabinet on Sunday authorised the government to respond to the strike. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas' Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts.


Lufthansa and Lufthansa's Eurowings have cancelled three flights to Beirut scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to the information board at the airport and flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Turkish Airlines also cancelled two flights overnight on Sunday and Turkey-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also cancelled flights scheduled to land in Beirut on Monday, Flightradar24 showed.

The airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is Lebanon's only airport. It has been targeted in the country's civil war, and previous fighting with Israel, including in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

On Sunday, MEA said it had delayed the departure of some flights set to land in Beirut overnight. Additional delays to flights landing on Monday were then announced due to "technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations," MEA said.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have increased cross-border exchanges of fire since the Gaza war began. The conflict has disrupted flights and shipping across the region, including during reciprocal drone and missile attacks between Israel and Iran in April.

Lufthansa has already suspended night-time flights to and from Beirut for July due to "current developments" in the Middle East.

