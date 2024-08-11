Banksy unveils seventh animal-themed work in a week in UK capital

A person poses with an artwork by street artist Banksy, the seventh to released this week, depicting fish swimming around a Police Box, in the City of London, on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:48 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:49 PM

Banksy on Sunday unveiled a new artwork in London, depicting a shoal of fish on a police sentry box, his seventh animal-themed piece to surface in the British capital over the last week.

The series created by the elusive street artist has sparked a frenzy of media interest and questions over its meaning.

Banksy -- whose identity is publicly unknown and the subject of feverish speculation — confirmed on Instagram that the latest to appear overnight, in the City of London financial district, was his own.

Prior to Sunday, they had all been dark silhouette images, of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans and a cat.

But the newest offering appears to have been made using translucent spray paint on the sentry box's glass windows, turning it into what looks like a giant fish tank.

Two police officers could be seen examining the design and taking pictures of it on Sunday.

"We are aware of criminal damage to a City of London Police box in Ludgate Hill," detective chief inspector Andy Spooner said in a statement.

He noted the police force were "liaising" with the local authority who own the sentry box.