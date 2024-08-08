Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's future plans? No update, says India

A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters, a day after her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:50 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:53 PM

India's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to "take things forward" regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.

"It is not appropriate to talk about her plans," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a post on X earlier in the afternoon, said he had spoken to Britain's foreign secretary and discussed "the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia".

Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.