Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder

'We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India,' the foreign ministry said

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 3:02 PM

Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.

"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.

"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."

