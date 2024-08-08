Attend mosque or be punished, Taliban chief tells public workers

A poster of Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is seen along a road in Kabul on August 14, 2023. — AFP file

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 5:49 PM

Afghan government employees must attend mosque five times a day or face punishment, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Thursday.

Since the 2021 Taliban takeover Akhundzada has overseen sweeping restrictions on society — shutting many women and girls out of education, ordering male chaperones for females and effectively banning music.

"The officials of the ministries and institutions of the (Taliban government) are obliged by Sharia to pray in congregation at their fixed times," said the order signed by Akhundzada.

It added that employees who miss a prayer "without a reasonable excuse" should receive a warning, and if they repeat the transgression "the relevant official is obliged to appropriately punish him".

According to Islam, Muslims must strive to pray five times a day, either in private or at a mosque.

It was not immediately clear how the order for employees to attend prayer during non-work hours would be policed.