At least 33 killed in Colombia landslide

Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children

By AFP

Photos: AFP
Photos: AFP

Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 9:01 PM

At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed by a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday.

"I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory," Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on social media site X.

Earlier in the day authorities said 23 had been killed and 20 injured.

