At least 33 killed, 27 injured in flash floods in Afghanistan

All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
At least 33 people were killed after snow, rain, and subsequent flooding wreaked havoc in the country over the past three days, according to TOLOnews.
Moreover, 27 people were injured as a result of flash floods in the country.
"According to preliminary statistics, unfortunately, thirty-three people have died and twenty-seven others have been injured due to the recent floods. Similarly, 606 homes have been either partially or completely destroyed," said Janan Saiq, spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled State Ministry of Disaster Management.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Saiq further stated that the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar suffered excessive loss.
"The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar, with most victims coming from Kandahar province," he said, according to TOLOnews.
Afghanistan is among the most vulnerable countries against natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, avalanches, landslides and drought.
The State Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs said that over 22,000 needy families had received and dispersed national and foreign aid since the start of the current solar month.
The ministry also warned of the risk of increasing flood casualties, as well as further snow and rain precipitation causing flooding in the provinces in the coming days. (
ALSO READ
All flights at Egyptian airports are according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace, said the govt
Air India and Vistara have announced avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations
Israel has a multi-layered air defence system that has intercepted thousands of rockets since it first went into operation in 2011
Police said there was no evidence to suggest Joel Cauchi was 'driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise'
Tehran warned the United States on Sunday to 'stay away' from its conflict with Israel
Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon in the resort city of Antalya when a supporting pylon collapsed
Dairy-based and malt-based beverages also cannot be labelled as 'health drinks' in the country
The new vaccine is reported to protect against the five major strains of the disease that are prevalent in Nigeria, unlike the initial vaccine that works against only one strain, said WHO