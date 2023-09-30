At 19,024 ft, world's highest international fashion show sets record

Photo: LAHDC_LEH/X

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 7:46 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 8:33 PM

The world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 feet — ‘Umling-la’ — in Ladakh, scored another world record by successfully hosting the world's highest international fashion show, an official said on Saturday.

The fashion show, held on Thursday under Vibrant Ladakh festival, saw participation of international models from 14 countries, the official said.

He said the event was organised by Union Territory Ladakh Administration and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in partnership with Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance and supported by Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation.

With the participation of international models, including two Ladakhi models, the Umling-la fashion show aimed at symbolising and promoting the vibrant culture of India, espoused in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and the highly valued GI tagged Pashmina of Ladakh, all rooted in the promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, the official said.

He said the costumes donned by the models introduced the colour palette of the spring and summer 2024 and also showcased products made from Pashmina which is produced in Changthang region of Ladakh.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson applauded the world record achieved at the height of 19024 ft at Umling-la by the historic participation of ambassadors from around 14 nations in the first-of-its-kind Ladakh International Fashion Runway.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision of the Home Ministry for allowing foreign tourists to stay in Hanle, enabling the overnight stay of the models in Hanle as well.

Gyalson lauded the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' reflected in the participation of the international models, which was further strengthened during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Buddha Statue at Umling-la as the sands brought by the foreign models were also integrated.

He also appreciated the exemplary administrative support extended by the Army and BRO.

“Such unique initiatives will play a significant role in promoting and strengthening ‘Border Tourism’, which undoubtedly received a major impetus under the visionary leadership of Modi,” Executive Councillor Tashi Namgyal Yakzee said.

He lauded the central government for opening Martsemik and Sko valley for tourism and trekking.

Promoting the ‘One Earth, One Family’ theme of G20 India, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of Lord Buddha’s statue at Umling-la for world peace, in which the sand brought by the models from their respective countries was also immersed, the official said.