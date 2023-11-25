Woman punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man died after he was punched on the nose by his wife after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration.
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located in a posh residential society in Pune's Wanavdi area, on Friday.
The victim, identified as Nikhil Khanna, a businessman in the construction industry, had a love marriage with his wife, Renuka (38), six years ago.
According to a senior police officer posted at the Wanavdi Police station, "The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. As per the primary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary. Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not giving a favourable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives."
The police further informed that "during the fight, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness."
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Renuka under IPC Section 302 and arrested her for further investigation.
