Wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP FILE

A special accountability court in the Pakistan city of Rawalpindi granted interim bail to the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case on Tuesday, local media outlet ARY news reported.

Bushra Bibi was accused alongside Khan in the case, which related to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University. Both have denied any wrongdoing.