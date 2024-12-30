What caused South Korea's most deadly plane crash

Recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024. — AFP

The emergency landing of Jeju Air Flight 2216 looked highly skilled, experts say, but all except two of the 181 people on board were killed when the Boeing 737-800 hit a wall and burst into flames.

As South Korean investigators probe the causes of the country's worst-ever aviation disaster on home soil, AFP takes a look at what could have gone wrong:

The flight from Bangkok to southwestern Muan International Airport in South Korea was warned of a bird strike by the control tower as it came in to land.

Minutes later, the pilot issued a mayday call before attempting an emergency landing -- with video showing the plane coming down on the runway without its landing gear engaged.

Bird strikes can cause fires inside the plane's engines, damaging critical systems which can render the landing gear inoperable -- meaning the wheels don't come out to facilitate a smooth landing, said former pilot Kim Kwang-il.

A "belly landing" is an emergency procedure for precisely this scenario and planes are designed to withstand this in emergencies, Kim, also a professor at Silla University Aeronautical Science, told AFP.

"In this particular case, the pilot executed the belly landing exceptionally well," he said, saying the plane came in "like a swan gracefully landing on a lake, slightly tilted backward for a smooth descent."

"Considering the emergency, the landing was remarkably well-executed."

Video shows the plane hitting a barrier, prompting it to burst into flames. Only two people were rescued, both airline crew plucked from the tail of the plane.

Kim said he was "quite upset" to see the collision with the wall, saying there should not have been any solid structures in the area, to allow for emergency landings -- and if the wall had not been there, lives could have been saved, he said.

"Most of the passengers died because of this obstruction, which is devastating," he said.

"While the bird strike, or 'act of God,' was the root cause of the accident and unavoidable, the presence of this structure turned it into a tragedy," he said, as without it, the plane could have skidded to a safe stop.

Deputy minister for Civil Aviation Joo Jong-wan said the barrier was a so-called localiser, which is a " type of navigational aid."

"The specific foundation on which these devices are placed varies depending on the airport," he said, with no "standardised or uniform design."

At Muan, like several other airports in South Korea, the localisers were on "piled-up soil, and concrete structures have been installed within these soil layers," he said.

"The connection between these localisers and the accident will be thoroughly examined during the investigation process," Joo added.

Muan is in a wetland area, popular with migratory birds, and deputy minister Joo said that the airport had long taken measures to minimise bird intrusions affecting flights.

"These measures include the use of bird repellents, activities to deter birds, removal of habitats, blocking drainage channels to prevent attraction within the airport," Joo said.

It was likely ducks, common in the area, played a key role in the accident, said Choi Chang-yong, professor at Seoul National University's forest sciences department.