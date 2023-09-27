Watch: Pakistan cricket team leaves for Dubai, to travel to India tonight for World Cup 2023

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
The Pakistan Cricket Team has departed for Dubai, to go to India for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.
The team, led by star batter Babar Azam, earlier struggled with procuring a visa to it's neighbouring country.
Pakistan's cricket team departed last evening, dressed to the nines in green-and-white. Azam took to X, formerly Twitter, to share some pictures of the team ahead of the big tournament. He captioned the post, "As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done."
Take a look at the pictures below:
Watch a video of the team walking out with their suitcases, as they get ready to depart the nation for the World Cup in India:
Pakistan will play two warm-up matches before beginning their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in a mouth-watering Oct. 14 contest in Ahmedabad.
India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral cricket and play each other only in multi-team events like the World Cup and Asia Cup. India declined to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which was played between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17, and played their matches in Sri Lanka instead.
