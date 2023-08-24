Watch: Massive fire breaks out at 26-storey office building in China, no casualties reported

— Screengrab

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 6:44 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 6:48 PM

An office building in China’s northern port city of Tianjin caught fire on Tuesday. Videos of the blaze were widely shared on the Internet showing the 26-storey engulfed in fierce flames, according to media reports.

The incident took place on the afternoon of August 22 at around 2:23 pm when fire broke out at the 26-storey Xintiandi building, reported Crisis24.

The report, however, did not mention the cause of the fire.

In videos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a massive fire is seen tearing through the building with plumes of black smoke billowing from the high-rise. Burning debris is also seen flying around the office building.

According to China’s People’s Daily, the fire was mostly extinguished and no casualties were reported.

As per the news agency Reuters, the Tianjin fire department said that 284 firefighters and 62 fire engines from 23 fire stations rushed to the spot.

The department said that no one was found to be trapped in the blaze.

According to local media, eyewitnesses on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, shared that people rushed out of the burning building holding their laptops. One of the local residents told reporters that the building had turned “completely red”.

China’s Fire Control, on its official Weibo page, said that firefighters had reached the top of the building at around 3:50 pm to douse the flames, reported local media.

