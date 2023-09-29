Watch: Imran Khan’s lawyer slaps Pakistani senator on TV show during heated argument

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 4:20 PM

A Pakistani senator, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, and a lawyer for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, got into a scuffle on a live news show on Wednesday.

A video of the fight has been widely shared on social media.

In the clip, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, Afnan Ullah Khan and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat are seen having a heated argument during the show when the PTI lawyer gets up from his chair and slaps the senator. The two then push each other and continue to fight as they move out of the frame.

Following the incident, both Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and Afnan Ullah Khan reacted to it through social media posts.

Confirming that he was “attacked” by the lawyer, Afnan Ullah Khan said that he believes in “non-violence” and called himself former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s “soldier”.

“(Sher Afzal Khan) Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday (September 27), I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif's soldier. The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI, especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses,” Afnan Ullah Khan tweeted on September 28.

Meanwhile, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat accused the TV show host of spreading misinformation and said that he plans to file a defamation case against him.

“He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a Superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today,” Sher Afzal Khan Marwat tweeted.

“I stayed in the studio for about 5-7 minutes. Later, I was told that the part had been cancelled and I left. There are many reasons why they are biased which I will share with the media on Sunday. I also plan to initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint against him and share my recorded audio conversation that took place between him and me today. I have a lot of things to make the public aware of it. Keep watching,” he added.

Talking to reporters, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said that he had no regrets about what happened on the show.

The lawyer then said in a subsequent tweet, “Someone who ran away from the studio is trying to get my attention to get more fame. If you think I don't know about your dirty history then you are wrong. If you make any other accusation, I will have no choice but to expose your family's dirty past.”

ALSO READ: