Vistara to discontinue bookings from September 3 as merger with Air India set to begin

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 10:19 AM

Tata Sia Airlines Limited, known by the brand name of Vistara announced its merger with Air India on Friday.

The company said in a statement that customers will not be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after November 12.

"Starting September 3, 2024, customers will, progressively, no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after November 12, 2024," the company said.

However, Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights as usual till November 11, 2024. All Vistara aircraft will be operated by Air India and bookings for the routes operated by these aircraft will be redirected to Air India's website, the company informed.

During this transition period, both Vistara and Air India will ensure necessary support, consistent communication, and convenience to all customers, every step of the way.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are immensely grateful to all our customers for their support and patronage over the last 10 years. As we progress further in our growth journey, we want to emphasize that this merger is about offering them more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network, while elevating the overall travel experience. Vistara and Air India are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and hassle-free. We are excited about this new phase in our journey and look forward to welcoming our customers again soon - as Air India."